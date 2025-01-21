Pakistan, Sweden mark 75 Years of diplomatic ties with pledge to advance cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, with long history of mutual respect and cooperation since the establishment of official ties in 1949.

Over decades, both nations have strengthened their political, economic, and cultural connections, with embassies in Islamabad and Stockholm facilitating ongoing collaboration. Diplomatic exchanges have been consistent, with regular consultations addressing shared interests, while high-level Pakistani delegations have been hosted in Sweden, further cementing the relationship.

Two sides also discussed cooperation has flourished, particularly in sectors like textiles, garments, surgical instruments, IT products, and industrial equipment. Over 40 Swedish companies, including Ericsson, Tetra Pak, and Volvo, are actively operating in Pakistan, contributing to industries such as telecommunications, transport, and packaging. Sweden has also placed emphasis on investing in sustainable and green initiatives, aiming to support Pakistan’s transition to a greener economy.

Sweden’s commitment to Pakistan’s development is also evident through its focus on education, gender equality, health, and human rights. Through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), Sweden has provided vital humanitarian aid to Pakistan during natural disasters like earthquakes and floods. Cultural and educational exchanges have flourished as well, with strong people-to-people connections, particularly through the Pakistani diaspora in Sweden, which bolsters cultural and economic ties. Academic partnerships between universities in both countries have also contributed to research and student exchanges.

A key area of cooperation between the two nations has been their shared commitment to sustainability. As a global leader in environmental initiatives, Sweden has shown interest in collaborating with Pakistan on renewable energy, climate resilience, and green economy transitions. Recent discussions have also focused on aligning Pakistan’s energy sector with EU green standards to enhance trade competitiveness and promote sustainability.

On a broader scale, both countries collaborate through multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, where Sweden has supported Pakistan in areas such as climate change, gender equality, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024 highlights this long-standing friendship and underscores the countries’ shared vision for a sustainable, inclusive, and economically vibrant future.