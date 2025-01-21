Punjab to work with UNICEF for nutrition-specific curricular reforms

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS), Directorate General Health Services Punjab, and UNICEF Punjab have reached an agreement to collaborate on a project aimed at nutrition-specific curricular reforms and capacity development for healthcare professionals in the province.

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon to solidify the partnership.

During a meeting held at UHS on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, UNICEF Punjab’s Nutrition Specialist Ms Najma Ayub, DG Health Services Nutrition Consultant Ihtisham ul Haq, Pro Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof. Nadia Naseem, Director Medical Education Dr. Khalid Rahim Khan, and senior faculty members discussed the project’s framework.

They emphasized the urgent need to address malnutrition in Punjab, where more than 36% of children under five are stunted, and poor feeding practices significantly impact maternal and child health.

The project aims to revise graduate and postgraduate nutrition curricula across UHS-affiliated institutions and introduce nutrition as a mandatory subject in medical, dental, nursing, and allied health sciences programs. Additionally, Early Childhood Development (ECD) training will be integrated into the initiative.

“This collaboration is a milestone in addressing the critical issue of malnutrition,” said Prof. Rathore.

“By equipping healthcare professionals with updated knowledge and practical skills, we can create a lasting impact on community health.”

The training component will consist of a series of workshops, seminars, and hands-on sessions in six major cities of Punjab. These activities will focus on promoting breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices, preparing healthcare workers to respond to nutrition-related challenges during emergencies and crises, and training them to manage severe malnutrition at the community level.

Public awareness campaigns, including walks and poster exhibitions, will further educate the community on the importance of balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Ms. Najma Ayub highlighted UNICEF’s role, stating, “This project represents a multi-sectoral approach to tackling malnutrition. Through education, training, and awareness, we aim to achieve sustainable improvements in public health.”

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to the project’s goals, which include fostering nutritional literacy, building healthcare capacity, and contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ending all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

The collaborative efforts will be closely monitored, with UHS and UNICEF jointly overseeing implementation and progress through regular reviews and third-party evaluations.