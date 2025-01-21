Afghan citizen involved in terrorism gunned down by Pak forces in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated an Afghan national involved in terrorism in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel – a resident of Afghanistan’s Paktika region – was involved in terror activities targeting Pakistanis.

After completing basic procedural formalities, the body was handed over to Afghan nationals on January 20. The army’s statement emphasized that the incident served as irrefutable evidence of Afghan nationals’ participation in terrorist activities within Pakistan.

In light of the continuing cross-border terrorism, Pakistan armed forces called on Kabul to uphold its responsibilities and prevent the use of Afghan soil by militants. Pakistani government also repeatedly urged Afghanistan to improve border security, especially to address the growing threat from militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan’s southwestern region has been focal point for such security concerns. Islamabad continues to raise the issue with Afghan officials about Afghan government for failure to curb terrorist activities originating from the war-torn nation.