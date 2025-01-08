Pakistan international driving license for Malaysia, Australia: Check Fee Structure

LAHORE – An International Driving License allows Pakistani citizens to drive a private vehicle on a tourist or business visa in the countries that recognize it.

The license is issued by competent authorities to Pakistani citizens traveling abroad in accordance with the Vienna Convention, 1968.

Reports said Pakistani citizens with international driving license can drive cars in 132 countries legally.

Citizens of Punjab province, who are planning to travel abroad especially Malaysia and Australia, can get their international driving license by visiting the city traffic police offices or police khidmat markaz across the province.

To get the international driving license, applicants are required to have valid national driving licenses and valid visa on their passports.

Document Required for International Driving License

Passport: An attested copy of a valid passport.

Photographs: Two attested, passport-sized photographs.

CNIC: Three photocopies of a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

National Driving License: A photocopy of the applicant’s valid driving license.

Additional Requirements: Applicants over 50 years of age may need a medical certificate

International Driving License Fee Jan 2025

The total per annum fee for international driving license for car stands at Rs1,830 [Rs1350 per annum+Rs480 courier fee].

However, the total fee for the three-year international driving license stands at Rs4,530.