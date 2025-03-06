AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Good News for Sindh residents as New Age Limit announced for Govt Jobs

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for residents of Sindh as the provincial government made changes in age limit for public sector jobs.

Under recent changes, the upper age limit has now been extended bt 5 years to 33 years, a notification shared by Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) said.

Sindh cabinet decision applies to all state run departments and institutions, with exception of police and other security forces. The change aims to help individuals who were previously unable to apply for government jobs due to age restrictions, offering them another chance to secure stable employment.

The relaxation in age limit will push fresh opportunity for many job seekers but also help in reducing unemployment across the province. By broadening eligibility, the initiative is expected to create a more inclusive job market for a larger segment of the population.

More details regarding eligibility, application procedures, and recruitment timelines are yet to be announced, it is expected that the relevant departments will release updated guidelines soon. The move is being hailed as a positive step toward creating more career opportunities for the youth of Sindh.

Web Desk (Lahore)

