AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

‘Free C*ndoms for night-long S*x’: IDC digital signboard hacked to flash vulgar message

Free Cndoms For Night Long Sx Idc Digital Signboard Hacked To Flash Vulgar Message
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PESHAWAR – A digital advertisement board of Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) in Mansehra was apparently hacked and a vulgar message was displayed on it, prompting locals to film the incident.

The rare sight was captured by a passerby in the car who then posted it online. The clip shows a digital signboard outside an Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) branch next to a bank reportedly displayed inappropriate content, shocking locals. The Laboratory is located opposite Kaghan Flour Mill in Mansehra.

“Ab Hoga Raat Bhar Sex Condom Free for 30 Days,” the tickers scrolling on board can be seen.

The person who shot the clip was in shock, as people seems baffled and even questioned IDC about how such messages are being shown publicly without being noticed.

The diagnostic center is yet to share a word on the issue while the authenticity of the viral video is still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Mansehra police or any other local administration person has not shared any statement about the incident as people are blasting the person behind the shameful act.

Free Cndoms For Night Long Sx Idc Digital Signboard Hacked To Flash Vulgar Message Free Cndoms For Night Long Sx Idc Digital Signboard Hacked To Flash Vulgar Message

 

World sees alarming rise in banking data theft attacks on smartphones

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold to persist

  • Pakistan

Good News for Sindh residents as New Age Limit announced for Govt Jobs

  • Pakistan, Top News

COAS Asim Munir vows relentless battle against terrorism in Bannu visit: ISPR

  • Pakistan

‘The Guy Needs to Be Fired’: CM Maryam orders MS Mayo Hospital’s dismissal during surprise visit

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer