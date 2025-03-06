‘Free C*ndoms for night-long S*x’: IDC digital signboard hacked to flash vulgar message

PESHAWAR – A digital advertisement board of Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) in Mansehra was apparently hacked and a vulgar message was displayed on it, prompting locals to film the incident.

The rare sight was captured by a passerby in the car who then posted it online. The clip shows a digital signboard outside an Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) branch next to a bank reportedly displayed inappropriate content, shocking locals. The Laboratory is located opposite Kaghan Flour Mill in Mansehra.

“Ab Hoga Raat Bhar Sex Condom Free for 30 Days,” the tickers scrolling on board can be seen.

The person who shot the clip was in shock, as people seems baffled and even questioned IDC about how such messages are being shown publicly without being noticed.

The diagnostic center is yet to share a word on the issue while the authenticity of the viral video is still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Mansehra police or any other local administration person has not shared any statement about the incident as people are blasting the person behind the shameful act.