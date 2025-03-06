AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

SECP upholds Rs0.8 million penalty on VIS Credit Rating Company

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has dismissed the appeal filed by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (formerly JCR-VIS Rating Company Limited) against the penalty imposed for multiple regulatory violations.

The appeal challenged the SECP’s order dated October 16, 2019 passed by Commissioner, SMD under Section 159 of the Securities Act, 2015, which determined the company’s non-compliance with several provisions of the said Regulations.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Thursday, the violations included issues related to conflict of interest in rating assignments, failure to conduct internal audit review, inadequate risk management policies and framework, absence of indicative rating, and lapses in maintaining regulatory documentation.

After reviewing the arguments of both the parties, the Appellate Bench upheld the SECP’s decision, reaffirming the penalty of Rs800,000 on VIS Credit Rating Company. The Appellate Bench emphasized the importance of strict adherence to regulatory framework to maintain transparency and integrity in the credit rating industry.

The Appellate Bench reiterated that a credit rating agency must uphold the highest standards of fairness, efficiency, transparency, and ethics in their operations.

The SECP remains committed to enforcing compliance with applicable laws to ensure a fair and efficient financial market. Since credit rating agencies contribute to market transparency, investor confidence, and financial stability, they are considered as a key component of the financial ecosystem and have strict obligation to exercise due diligence in complying with regulatory requirements.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Punjab begins registration for e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers

  • Business

World sees alarming rise in banking data theft attacks on smartphones

  • Business, Featured

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $27 million

  • Business

PM meets IFZA team; witnesses MoU signing between IFZA, BoI

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer