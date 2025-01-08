Holiday at UoS amid CM Maryam’s visit today for scholarships ceremony

SARGODHA – A holiday has been announced at University of Sargodha (UoS) amid Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit for the scholarships ceremony among the students on Wednesday (today).

All final-term exams across departments at Sargodha University have been postponed, and a new schedule for the exams would be announced later. The postponement has caused significant inconvenience to students.

During today’s event at the university, the Punjab Chief Minister is set to distribute scholarships among outstanding students. The arrangements for the event have been made at the university’s cricket ground.

CM Maryam would distribute cheques among 1,588 students at the University of Sargodha today. The students from the University of Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali and medical colleges would receive merit scholarships worth Rs70 million.

It may be mentioned here that the cheques worth Rs440 million have already been distributed to 7,700 students under the merit scholarship program in Rawalpindi and Multan.