Has Qatar Airways closes its offices in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Qatar Airways has rejected the reports claiming that the airline has closed its offices in Pakistan.

The national carrier of Qatar issued a statement on a social media platform, confirming that it is operating as usual in the country.

“Qatar Airways flights to and from Pakistan are operating as usual, and our offices remain open,” the airline said in the statement shared on X on Wednesday.

“Recent published reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect,” it added.

The clarification comes after reports claimed that the Qatar Airways has shut down its offices across Pakistan as part of its measures to reduce cost.

The foreign airlines operates various flights from Pakistani cities to international destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Abu Dhabi.