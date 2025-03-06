Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold to persist

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather will likely persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather will likely persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and the next two days. Extremely cold weather is expected in hilly areas. However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain/ light snow may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Friday and Saturday, and 07°C and 09°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Very cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -06°C, in Kalam at -04°C, and Gupis and Hunza at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 23 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 15 per cent.