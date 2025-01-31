AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Pakistan Gold extends record rally to reach new high of Rs291,800 per tola

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan witnessed another hike amid huge demand of yellow metal as per tola metal prices new high of Rs291,800 on Friday.

Amid continous surge, prices of yellow metal jumped by Rs1,500, to hit Rs291,800, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,286, settling at Rs250,171, per Sarafa Association rate list.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type Increase New Price 
1 Tola Gold Rs 1,500 Rs 291,800
10 Grams Gold Rs 1,286 Rs 250,171

On Thursday, the price of gold already touched previous all-time high to Rs290,300 per tola.

Globally, bullion witnessed back to back hikes and the current rate hovered around $2,792 after single day gain of $14. silver prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs3,300 per tola.

In international market, Gold price remained near to all time high amid safe-haven demand and concerns over new US administration’s trade policies. Experts said stock indexes are set to open mixed after EU markets saw frenzy. European Central Bank cut interest rates again due to a stagnating Eurozone economy.

Gold Prices hit All-Time High of Rs290,300 per tola in Pakistan

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

