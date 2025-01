Fakhar Zaman stages comeback as Pakistan name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced 15-member Pakistan squad for the ICC Champion’s Trophy 2025 scheduled to start on February 19.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, batter Saud Shakeel and all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf have staged a comeback in Mohammad Rizwan-led national squad.

The same team will play the tri-nation ODI series also featuring New Zealand and South Africa before the start of the mega event. The Tri-Nation ODI series will start on February 8.

Due to the injury to Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman will likely open along with Saud Shakeel or Babar Azam.

Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February: Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February: Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February: Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March: New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March: Final Lahore (In Dubai if India qualify)

10 March: Reserve day