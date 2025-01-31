Pakistan blocks passports of Malik Riaz, Ali Riaz and others in £190m corruption case

KARACHI – Pakistani real estate tycoon Malik Riaz landed in hot waters as the government blocked the passports of Bahria Town owner, his son Ali Riaz, a former aide to PM Shahzad Akbar, and Farhat Shahzadi.

The development comes as Sharif led government started the process of extraditing Malik Riaz, the property estate pioneer, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in £190 million corruption case.

Interior Ministry officials confirmed the development to a local publication as the country’s antigraft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approached UAE for the extradition of 70-year-old. Malik, his family members, Shahzad Akbar, and Farhat are currently outside Pakistan, with Malik Riaz in the UAE working on his luxury housing project, ‘Bahria Town Dubai’.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced by an Islamabad accountability court in a separate case related to the Al-Qadir Trust. The case has been a key focus in the ongoing anti-corruption efforts in Pakistan.

Despite being cornered, Malik Riaz said that he will not testify against anyone. In a social media post, he emphasized that no amount of coercion or blackmail would make him a political tool. He also rejected NAB’s recent attempts at blackmail and reaffirmed his commitment to his principles.

Riaz, who has moved abroad to focus on international ventures like BT Properties in the UAE, vowed to remain steadfast, saying external pressure would not change his resolve.