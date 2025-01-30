Gold Prices hit All-Time High of Rs290,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices made another history after reaching Rs290,300 per tola on Thursday, rising by Rs1600 due to continued demand in global market.

In a historic rise, the price of yellow metal reached all-time high. After a jump of Rs1,600, the price of single tola of gold surged to Rs290,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,372 rupees to Rs248,885.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Increase New Price Single Tola of Gold 1,600 290,300 10 Grams of Gold 1,372 248,885

The increase in domestic gold prices follows a global market surge, where the price of one ounce of gold inched up by $15, reaching 2,778 dollars. Silver prices have also seen an uptick, with the price of one tola of silver rising by 59 rupees to 3,450 rupees.

Experts point to the global rise in gold prices as the primary factor behind the increase in local gold rates, which has made it more difficult for citizens to purchase gold.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week