Pak Deputy PM Dar set to visit Bangladesh to reignite diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Bangladesh as Islamabad taking steps to rekindle strained ties between the two countries.

Dar will embark on Banlgadesh visit in early February. He will also attend meetings in Kuala Lumpur in first weel of February. His visit to Bangladesh will be aimed at initiating a new phase of cooperation with the country’s new leadership.

This will be the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in over a decade, as last visits was during PPP government. The upcoming visit garnered attention as it is expected to set the tone for renewed diplomatic ties.

Dar’s visit follows an official invitation from his Bangladeshi counterpart, and it is also expected that Bangladesh’s Chief Executive, Muhammad Yunus, will visit Pakistan on mutually agreed dates in near future.

Last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Bangladesh’s interim government chief Dr. Muhammad Yunus, in Cairo. The meeting focused on improving trade and travel relations between Islamabad and Dhaka. The premier shared that goods from Pakistan are no longer subject to physical inspections, visa procedures for Pakistani citizens have been streamlined, and a special security desk at Dhaka airport for Pakistani passengers has been removed.

Zia replaces Mujib as Bangladesh founder in curriculum

