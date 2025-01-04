Faisalabad Bikers go viral for beating this Biting Cold Weather with ‘Desi Jugaad’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis ace the art of being innovative, as some of our quick solutions for existing problems make us famous across the globe. The latest to jump on the viral list is Biker boys from Faisalabad who used blankets to deal with cold weather.

Pakistani Jugaad is all about finding low-cost, and temporary solutions using available resources, and as the country grapples with an intense cold snap, people are struggling to stay warm, especially those traveling by two wheelers.

A viral clip surfaced online, capturing the attention of social media users, who showcased unique and creative solutions to the biting cold weather. The footage shows three men covered in blankets to shield themselves from bone-chilling wind.

The hilarious yet effective method was captured by passersby, with social media users praisingthe resourcefulness of these men as they defy extreme weather without protective gear.

As per the advisory, weather is likely to remain chilly in the first half of January. Moderate to dense fog will persist in most of Punjab and upper Sindh.