Why are chicken prices in Lahore and Karachi reaching new highs this winter?

Why Are Chicken Prices In Lahore And Karachi Reaching New Highs This Winter
KARACHI – Chicken meat prices continue to affect middle-income families in Pakistan as the poultry rates are touching around Rs800 per kg from the last week.

The poultry prices in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi soared by Rs300per kg, causing concern among people, and the sudden surge made it difficult for many families to afford the cheapest non-vegan protein source.

In Lahore, the district government set the chicken rate around Rs600 but it is being sold for Rs700-750. In Karachi, the price of chicken had been set below Rs650 per kg, but the shopkeepers are selling meat at Rs750-800.

The sudden surge in chicken prices issue to huge increase in demand, with consumption outpacing availability in major cities. In one week, chicken prices saw a price jump of Rs750, leaving many consumers caught off guard.

The sharp increase has also been linked to the wedding season, Christmas celebrations and New Year parties, raising concerns among inflation-hit people, who are now looking for alternate options. So far, no action has been taken by authorities to stabilize the market and provide relief to the public.

Latest Chicken Prices Update for Lahore, Punjab in Jan 2025

