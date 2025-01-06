Open manhole tragedy: Ghani appeals for public cooperation

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a child who fell into an open manhole in Shah Faisal Colony. He stressed the need for joint efforts by the government, institutions, and the public to prevent such incidents. Speaking during a Sindh Assembly session in response to opposition leader Ali Khurshidi’s query, Saeed Ghani said,

“This is a deeply unfortunate incident. No government wants such tragedies to occur, but we must acknowledge that manhole covers are often stolen or broken.” Saeed Ghani revealed that Karachi Water Board had installed over 32,000 manhole covers in the past year, but the city has approximately 400,000 manholes.

To address the issue, union councils (UCs) have been directed to maintain 50 to 100 spare manhole covers for immediate replacement when needed. He highlighted that manhole covers are frequently stolen for scrap metal, endangering lives. “Alongside the government and institutions, the public must also take responsibility.

If someone is seen stealing or damaging a manhole cover, people should intervene and report the incident to the authorities,” said Ghani. The minister appealed to citizens, urging them to play their part in preventing such acts and ensuring the safety of their communities. Saeed Ghani assured the assembly that a full inquiry would be conducted into the Shah Faisal Colony tragedy.

“We will investigate why the manhole on the 48-inch sewerage line was left uncovered and for how long. Those responsible will face strict action,” he said. Ghani emphasized the need for a collective approach to safeguard lives and prevent similar accidents. “This is a time for us all to come together, take responsibility, and ensure the safety of our children,” he concluded.