Asad replaces Salahuddin as CEO KW&SC

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has appointed Asad Ullah Khan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, who has held the position for several years. Asadullah Khan, who has been with KW&SC for an extended period, assumes the role amidst ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing the utility to meet contemporary urban needs.

Khan’s promotion comes as a recognition of his significant contributions to the corporation’s operations, particularly his involvement in key international agreements. Sources within KW&SC have highlighted Khan’s instrumental role in securing crucial contracts with global financial bodies, including the World Bank and the European Union. These collaborations are expected to provide much-needed support for the corporation’s infrastructure and service delivery improvements.

Asad Ullah Khan is well-regarded within the organization for his strategic vision and expertise in managing large-scale water and sewage projects. His leadership is expected to continue the momentum of reforms to upgrade Karachi’s water supply and waste management systems. Meanwhile, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, who is stepping down after a period of service, will undergo specialized training before moving on to a new role in a different government institution.

The transition follows KW&CS’s broader goal to streamline its operations and enhance the quality of water and sewage services for Karachi’s growing population.