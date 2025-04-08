Per Tola Gold Price comes down to Rs318,000 in Pakistan amid rate cut

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a slight drop on Tuesday, as the tola rate plunged to Rs318,000.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices coming down by Rs2,000, reaching Rs318,000. The drop in gold prices was linked to ongoing global economic uncertainties affecting the precious metal market. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold saw a decline of Rs1,715, settling at Rs 272,633.

Today Gold Rates

Metal Price Change New Price Gold (per Tola) – Rs2,000 Rs318,000 Gold (per 10 Grams) – Rs1,715 Rs272,633

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 5-April- Rs320,000 3-April Rs325,500 29-March Rs325,000 28-March Rs323,380 27-March- Rs321,000 26-March Rs317,800 25-March Rs317,800

On the international front, the price of gold also experienced a dip, with the rate falling to $3,010 per ounce—down by $28 from the previous day. This decrease reflects global market trends that have impacted both local and international gold pricing.

In addition to gold, silver prices also experienced a reduction. The cost of silver per tola decreased by Rs50, now standing at Rs3,170, further contributing to the downward trend in precious metal prices.

The ongoing global economic uncertainties continue to influence the precious metals market, leading to fluctuating prices in both local and international markets.