PAC investigates halt in RBOD-II project work

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken serious notice of the halted work on the 273-kilometer-long RBOD-II (Right Bank Outfall Drain) project, launched in 2001 under a Rs. 62 billion scheme. The PAC summoned the Chairman of WAPDA and other officials to provide a briefing in the upcoming meeting regarding the stoppage of work and the lack of federal funding.

The committee directed the Sindh Irrigation Department to immediately initiate discussions with WAPDA and the federal government to secure funding and resolve technical issues related to the project. In a recent update, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed that the record related to land acquisition for the project had been handed over to the Revenue Department on January 2, following amendments to NAB laws. However, complaints have arisen regarding the non-receipt of this record by the Deputy Commissioners of Thatta and Jamshoro.

A committee, consisting of NAB, Irrigation Department, and Revenue Department officials, has been formed to investigate and ensure that the necessary records are received and reviewed within 15 days. During the session, Committee Member Khuram Kareem Soomro inquired about the reasons for the halt in the project’s work despite no directive from NAB to stop it. The Secretary of Irrigation responded that work could not proceed without the required record from NAB.

Despite the fact that Rs. 40 billion has already been spent on the project, the Irrigation Department has termed the RBOD-II project as unfeasible. PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro questioned the rationale behind spending such a large sum if the project was deemed unfeasible. He emphasized that the RBOD-II project is crucial for the province and its stalled progress is a sign of failure. Khuhro further stated that the ongoing investigations by NAB or the Anti-Corruption Department regarding alleged irregularities of Rs. 10 billion should not render the entire project unfeasible.

He urged that if the project was deemed unfeasible after spending Rs. 40 billion, the Irrigation Department should present an alternative plan. The RBOD-II project, if completed, would have diverted water away from the Indus River and Manchar Lake, preventing water contamination. However, the project has been stalled for over 10 years. The PAC Chairman insisted that the project cannot be abandoned and that immediate action is needed to resume work. He further revealed that the revised PC-I for the project has led to a cost escalation of up to Rs. 400 billion. Khuhro stressed that federal funding is required to resume the project, and the matter must be urgently presented to the federal government. He directed the Irrigation Department to write to WAPDA and the federal government for the necessary support.

The PAC meeting, chaired by Nisar Khuhro, saw participation from NAB Director Abdul Hafeez Siddiqui, Secretary of Irrigation Zarif Khero, Secretary of Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Senior Member of the Revenue Board Baqaullah Unar, Qasim Soomro, and Khuram Kareem Soomro.