Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely strengthen tonight.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday night and the next two days. Hailstorms are also expected at a few places during the period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and 34°C and 36°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and hot in the plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05, Drosh 03

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. Maximum temperature in Sibbi was recorded at 46°C, and Sakrand, Bahawalnagar, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Mohenjo-Daro, Nawabshah, Padidan, Rahim Yar Khan and Rohri at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 48 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.