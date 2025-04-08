Early Summer Vacations for school students late April amid Heat Wave

KOLKATA – School students will get early school summer vacations this year in West Bengal in wake of an expected heat wave in the region.

Authorities in Kolkata decided to take stern measures to safeguard students from extreme heat, as West Bengal decided to start summer break earlier than normal schedule.

Summer Holidays 2025

West Bengal government announced that schools will close for the summer break on April 30, 2025, instead of the usual mid-May.

In normal days, summer vacations in region are expected to start in second week of May, but with the forecast predicting soaring temperatures, the government opted for an early closure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the decision, stating that it was necessary to protect students from the rising heat. The region already been experiencing surge in temperature, with Thursday’s high recorded around 35°C.

With further temperature hikes expected in the coming days, the decision to close schools early is seen as a preventive measure to avoid the health risks associated with extreme heat. An official notification regarding the early summer break will be issued soon, providing further details. Parents and students are advised to stay updated on official announcements.

This move highlights growing concerns over climate change and its impact on daily life, prompting authorities to take swift action to ensure public safety during increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.