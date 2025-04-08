CM Murad approves Korangi interchange, elevated road

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the design for an interchange at the Korangi Causeway as part of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project, also authorising the construction of a four-kilometre elevated structure to protect three villages in Malir from being displaced.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the project, Shah emphasised the strategic importance of the Korangi Causeway, situated 200 metres before the Jam Sadiq Interchange, as a key link connecting Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Korangi, and Shahrae Faisal.

He stressed the need for a permanent interchange or roundabout to ensure seamless traffic flow from all directions.

“To improve access between DHA and Korangi, we must have a reliable interchange at the existing Korangi Causeway,” he said.

The chief minister was informed that earthwork along Shahrah-e-Bhutto up to the designated limits was nearing completion.

He directed the project director to submit the PC-I of the new interchange to the Planning and Development Department within three days, setting a firm completion deadline of December 2025 for the roundabout.

Project officials briefed Shah that work at the Jam Sadiq Interchange—linked with Shahrah-e-Bhutto—had reached 58 per cent completion but was paused due to delays in the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Shah instructed the Transport Department to finish their one-kilometre segment of the Yellow Line by June so that progress on the interchange could resume.

A crucial decision was also made during the meeting: a four-kilometre elevated structure will be built over the Malir Riverbed to safeguard Samoo Village, Lassi Village, and Old Shafi Village.

According to officials, the design for the elevated section has already been prepared by consultants.

Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a 39-kilometre, three-lane, access-controlled expressway, designed for high-speed travel with modern infrastructure.

Touted as Sindh’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) initiative, the road will link DHA and Korangi to the M-9 Hyderabad Motorway near Kathore.

The project includes six interchanges to ensure smooth northbound movement and improved access to Karachi’s industrial zones.

It is also equipped with a comprehensive tolling system, featuring two main toll plazas and ten intermediate ones across all entry and exit points.

The EBM Interchange has been completed, while the Quaidabad Interchange is nearly ready at 85 per cent completion.

Murad Ali Shah directed that it be finalised and opened for traffic by April 30.

Construction continues at the Dumloti Interchange, but progress at the Memon Goth Interchange has slowed due to Karachi Electric (KE) infrastructure and the presence of local wells.

The chief minister instructed the Energy Department and the local government to expedite the relocation of these utilities and other obstacles.

Overall, the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project is 78 per cent complete.

The first segment, from Korangi Causeway to Quaidabad, has reached 95 per cent physical completion, with the entire expressway designed for a speed of 100 km/h and a 100-metre-wide right of way.

As work progresses, the project is poised to dramatically improve connectivity and urban mobility across Karachi, while also protecting vulnerable communities from forced relocation.