PTI leaders, Imran Khan’s sisters arrested outside Adiyala Jail

ISLAMABAD – Tensions escalated outside Adiala Jail as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and family members of jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested. The arrests took place when PTI leaders gathered outside the jail to meet the incarcerated leader.

Several PTI leaders, including Aliya Hamza and Shafqat Mahmood, were taken into custody by security personnel. These individuals had gathered at the jail to visit Imran Khan, who has been behind bars for several months following his conviction in various cases.

The arrested individuals were then shifted into prison van and taken to an undisclosed location for further questioning. The authorities have yet to release a formal statement regarding the arrests, though the development has sparked concerns among PTI supporters and political analysts.

The gathering at Adiala Jail was part of a planned visit by PTI leaders and Imran Khan’s family to show solidarity with the imprisoned former Prime Minister. PTI leaders were held due to the gathering being deemed unauthorized in a high-security area.

The arrest of these prominent leaders has drawn widespread criticism from PTI supporters, who claim that the move is an attempt to suppress their right to free movement and peaceful assembly. The arrests have also led to increased calls for Imran Khan’s immediate release from his imprisonment.

This is a developing story, More updates to follow…