Holiday announced in Lahore on April 12 for Mela Chiraghan

Holiday Announced In Lahore On April 12 For Mela Chiraghan
LAHORE – Punjab government on Tuesday declared holiday in Lahore on April 12, 2025, Saturday, in celebration of the annual Urs (Mela Chiraghan) of Hazrat Shah Hussain.

A notification shared by Punjab Department of Services and General Administration (Welfare Wing) said holiday will be observed across Lahore district, marking the annual religious event that draws thousands of devotees to the city. However, it clarified that the holiday would be limited to Lahore district and will only apply to offices located within Lahore.

Mela Chiraghan Holiday for Lahore

Let it be known that Punjab Civil Secretariat, its departments, and regional offices will remain open as per routine.

The public holiday aims to allow citizens to participate in the festivities, ensuring that the traditions of Mela Chiraghan continue to thrive in Lahore.

Holiday Announced In Lahore On April 12 For Mela Chiraghan

Mela Chiraghan, one of the most significant cultural and religious events in Lahore, commemorates the life and teachings of Hazrat Shah Hussain, a revered Sufi saint. Devotees from all over the country participate in the celebrations, which include various religious and cultural activities.

Pakistan Public Holidays 2025 Notification

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

