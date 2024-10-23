AGL38.41▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK138▲ 0.36 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.81▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL7.94▲ 0.2 (0.03%)DFML45.77▼ -0.08 (0.00%)DGKC83.11▲ 2.56 (0.03%)FCCL30.15▲ 0.61 (0.02%)FFBL57.9▲ 1.97 (0.04%)FFL9.15▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC107▲ 1.64 (0.02%)HUMNL14.43▲ 0.37 (0.03%)KEL4.61▲ 0.38 (0.09%)KOSM8.04▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)MLCF38.57▲ 0.68 (0.02%)NBP68.7▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)OGDC167.4▲ 0.43 (0.00%)PAEL25.4▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PIBTL5.98▼ -0.76 (-0.11%)PPL130.09▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PRL23.78▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC15.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)SEARL64.97▲ 3.73 (0.06%)TELE7.37▲ 0.34 (0.05%)TOMCL36.14▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TPLP7.86▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.9▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)TRG45.01▲ 0.15 (0.00%)UNITY25.68▲ 0.14 (0.01%)WTL1.28▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

New school timings in Punjab from Oct 28 to Jan 31 announced

LAHORE – The Punjab government has notified new timings for schools across the province amid worsening smog situation.

Punjab Environmental Protection Authority has issued new timings for the educational institutions along with other guidelines to prevent from adverse effects for smog.

The notification states that school will open from 8:45am with effect from October 28 till January 31, 2025.

The department has asked the school administrations hold students’ assemblies indoors as air quality is hazardous in different cities.

Furthermore, citizens have been asked to avoid outdoor exercise, keep their doors and windows of houses closed and use face mask during the smog days.

As per live city rankings available on IQAir website, Lahore is the second most polluted city in the world with AQI standing at 209 (very unhealthy).

Our Correspondent

Recomended

