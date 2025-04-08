Ppp Leader Taj Haider Passes Away In Karachi

Taj Haider, a stalwart of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has passed away in Karachi after battling illness at the age of 83. The senior politician had been hospitalized recently due to his deteriorating health. Haider, who was a prominent political figure, made significant contributions to the PPP and had a long history of service in Pakistani politics.

As news of his passing spread, condolences have poured in from various political leaders, party members, and well-wishers. His death is a great loss to the PPP and the broader political landscape of Pakistan.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements have not been officially released yet, but it is expected that more information will be shared soon.

Taj Haider

Taj was a known face in left-wing politics. He hailed from Rajasthan and was a founding member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and served as its general secretary from 2010.

He was involved in Pakistan’s nuclear program in 1970s and played a crucial role in shaping the country’s nuclear policies. A respected academic, he also taught mathematics at Karachi University, specializing in ordinary differential equations.

Beyond his academic and political work, the former senator was a celebrated playwright, creating political dramas for PTV in 80s. His literary contributions and advocacy for social democracy made him a key figure in Pakistan’s political and intellectual circles.

Taj also bagged numerous honors for his contributions, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and he left behind a legacy of activism, education, and writing that shaped the political and cultural landscape of Pakistan.