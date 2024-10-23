AGL38.36▼ -0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.3▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.83▲ 0.06 (0.02%)DCL8.05▲ 0.31 (0.04%)DFML45.59▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC83.14▲ 2.59 (0.03%)FCCL30.33▲ 0.79 (0.03%)FFBL57.75▲ 1.82 (0.03%)FFL9.11▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC106.67▲ 1.31 (0.01%)HUMNL14.31▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.44 (0.10%)KOSM7.97▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)MLCF38.82▲ 0.93 (0.02%)NBP67.88▼ -1.22 (-0.02%)OGDC169.14▲ 2.17 (0.01%)PAEL25.41▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PIBTL5.96▼ -0.78 (-0.12%)PPL130.95▲ 0.78 (0.01%)PRL23.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PTC15.78▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL64.65▲ 3.41 (0.06%)TELE7.44▲ 0.41 (0.06%)TOMCL36.04▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.84▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.89▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG45.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)UNITY25.71▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.29▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Pakistan announces playing XI for third Test against England

RAWALPINDI –  Pakistan on Wednesday announced its playing eleven for the third and final Test match against England.

The third and final Test of the series between Pakistan and England will start on Thursday (tomorrow).

For the third and decisive Test, there have been no changes to the Pakistan team.

In the Rawalpindi Test, the national team will field three spinners: Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan, while Saiem Ayub and Abdullah Shafique will open the batting.

The playing eleven also includes Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal.

In the three-match series, England won the first Test against Pakistan by 47 runs while Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second match.

