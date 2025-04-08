PAF chief, Chinese minister vow bolstering Sino-Pak strategic cooperation

BEIJING – Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar called on China’s Minister of National Defense Dong Jun in Beijing on Tuesday as two sides discussed a growing strategic partnership in military cooperation.

Dong Jun expressed strong praise for the progress in military collaboration between ‘Iron Friend’s recent years. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan to enhance strategic communication, strengthen practical cooperation, and jointly safeguard both international and regional security and stability.

During discussions, Babar highlighted Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the enduring friendship between the two countries. He emphasized that the Pakistan Air Force is keen on expanding exchanges and institutional cooperation with China.

Babar also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining high standards in joint exercises and training, aiming to make a positive contribution in addressing the evolving security challenges that both nations face.

This meeting marks a new chapter in the longstanding defense relationship between China and Pakistan, reflecting their shared commitment to countering emerging global security threats. The two sides agreed to continue fostering close ties to ensure peace and stability in the region and beyond.