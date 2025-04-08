AGL71.28▲ 4.26 (0.06%)AIRLINK164.38▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)BOP10.57▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.4▲ 0.57 (0.07%)DCL8.59▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)DFML43.5▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC126.1▲ 1.19 (0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.24▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC136.37▲ 1.09 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.61▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF60.79▲ 1.36 (0.02%)NBP76.47▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC214.89▲ 1.82 (0.01%)PAEL42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▲ 0.3 (0.03%)PPL174.22▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL35.54▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC22.94▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL95.04▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.63▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET21.51▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG61.53▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.86▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Lahore Future City among 112 sealed in Punjab capital

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 112 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 37 in Shadman and New Muslim Town, and 50 in OPF Scheme and Lahore Avenue for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include the Lahore Future City Office, private school, academy, workshops, marble stores, grocery shops, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were issued to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, land grabbers, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Bundu Khan Sweets, Dar-e-Arqam, The Smart School among 91 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

