New Cement Rates in Pakistan April 2025

Cement prices saw slight changes in Pakistan saw slight changes amid slow sales. Local cement despatches reached near 3million tonnes, with price of each staying around Rs1300-1400.

The overall despatches for March 2025 were 3.569 million tonnes, reflecting a 9.48% decline from the same month in 2024. However, the reduced prices seem to have spurred higher demand, particularly in the southern region, where despatches rose by 3.96%, reaching 1.12 million tonnes. In contrast, northern mills saw a 14.54% drop, with despatches falling to 2.450 million tonnes.

Cement Prices in Pakistan 2025

Company Price Flying Pakistan 1,325 Cherat Cement 1,360 Kohat Cement 1,365 Lucky Cement 1,375 Pioneer Cement 1,380 BestWay Cement 1,390 DG Khan Cement 1,400 Maple Leaf Cement 1,400

Steel Rates 2025

City Local Steel per ton Branded Steel per ton Karachi 232,000 244,000 – 254,000 Lahore 228,000 244,000 – 254,000 Multan 226,000 244,000 – 254,000 Faisalabad 226,000 244,000 – 254,000 Islamabad 230,000 244,000 – 254,000

In April 2025, cement prices in Pakistan ranged around Rs1,325-1,400, with DG Khan and Maple Leaf Cement priced at the highest level.

Steel prices also vary by city, with local steel costing between Rs226,000 and 232,000 per ton, while branded steel ranges around Rs2.5lac per ton. These price trends indicate a stable yet slightly increasing cost in both sectors, affecting the construction industry and investment planning.