New Cement Rates in Pakistan April 2025

New Cement Steel Rates In Pakistan April 2025
Cement prices saw slight changes in Pakistan saw slight changes amid slow sales. Local cement despatches reached near 3million tonnes, with price of each staying around Rs1300-1400.

The overall despatches for March 2025 were 3.569 million tonnes, reflecting a 9.48% decline from the same month in 2024. However, the reduced prices seem to have spurred higher demand, particularly in the southern region, where despatches rose by 3.96%, reaching 1.12 million tonnes. In contrast, northern mills saw a 14.54% drop, with despatches falling to 2.450 million tonnes.

Cement Prices in Pakistan 2025

Company Price 
Flying Pakistan 1,325
Cherat Cement 1,360
Kohat Cement 1,365
Lucky Cement 1,375
Pioneer Cement 1,380
BestWay Cement 1,390
DG Khan Cement 1,400
Maple Leaf Cement 1,400

Steel Rates 2025

City Local Steel per ton Branded Steel per ton
Karachi 232,000 244,000 – 254,000
Lahore 228,000 244,000 – 254,000
Multan 226,000 244,000 – 254,000
Faisalabad 226,000 244,000 – 254,000
Islamabad 230,000 244,000 – 254,000

In April 2025, cement prices in Pakistan ranged around Rs1,325-1,400, with DG Khan and Maple Leaf Cement priced at the highest level.

Steel prices also vary by city, with local steel costing between Rs226,000 and 232,000 per ton, while branded steel ranges around Rs2.5lac per ton. These price trends indicate a stable yet slightly increasing cost in both sectors, affecting the construction industry and investment planning.

Cement sales decline in Pakistan in March 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

