Nominated CJP Yahya meets outgoing CJP Isa, Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa met with the nominated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

The sources said that the meeting took place in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s chamber, where he congratulated Justice Yahya Afridi.

They said that Justice Afridi held a second meeting with the Chief Justice after the hearings of cases.

Additionally, it was reported that Justice Yahya Afridi also visited Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s chamber, where the staff congratulated the nominated Chief Justice.

The sources said that in honor of the retiring Chief Justice, the most senior judge typically addresses a full court reference.

However, it will be Justice Yahya Afridi who will speak at the full court reference for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Following the 26th constitutional amendment, a special parliamentary committee recommended the names of three most senior judges for the next Chief Justice, which included the names of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The committee finalized the name of Justice Afridi and sent it to the prime minister who later forwarded it to president for approval. The notification for his appointment has also been issued.