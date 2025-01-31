AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

New Profit Rates on Savings Certificates announced after 200bps cut

New Profit Rates On Savings Certificates Announced After 200bps Cut
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Following the marginal cut by monetary policy announcement by State Bank, the government lowered profit rates on most of the national savings products by up to 200bps.

Profit rates for Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioner Benefit Accounts (PBA), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA) have been revised amid changes.

Data shared by Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) said the rate for Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioner Benefit Accounts has decreased from 13.92 percent to 13.68percent.

National Savings Scheme 2025 Rates

National Savings Scheme Old  Rate New Rate
Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) 13.92 13.68
Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA) 13.92 13.68
Regular Income Certificates (RIC) 12 11.88
Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA) 13.92 13.68
Savings Accounts 13.5 11.5
Special Savings Certificates (SSC) Same Same
Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) Same Same
Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) Same Same

The profit rate for Regular Income Certificates has been lowered from 12pc to 11.88pc, while the return on Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has also dropped from 13.92pc to 13.68pc. Additionally, the rate of return on savings accounts has been reduced from 13.5% to 11.5%.

The rates for Special Savings Certificates (SSC), Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA), and Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) remain unchanged.

The cut in profit rates is said to impact Pakistanis, specifically pensioners and families of martyrs, as these schemes are widely used for long-term savings in country of 242 million.

Key Policy Rate 

State Bank lowered benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12pc earlier his months in latest rate cuts totaling 1,000 basis points over the past 6 months. The rate cuts come as inflation eases, with Pakistan’s consumer inflation dropping to 4.1% in December, its lowest in over six years. Despite the easing of inflation, core inflation remains high.

State bank of Pakistan cuts key Policy Rate by 100bps, sixth in a row

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

MCB Bank, Unique School among 136 buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Featured, Pakistan

Govt issues notification for February 5 holiday

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan petrol prices set to be revised tonight: What’s expected?

  • Featured, Pakistan

Nadra latest fee for FRC with spouse, children details – Feb 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer