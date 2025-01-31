New Profit Rates on Savings Certificates announced after 200bps cut

KARACHI – Following the marginal cut by monetary policy announcement by State Bank, the government lowered profit rates on most of the national savings products by up to 200bps.

Profit rates for Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioner Benefit Accounts (PBA), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA) have been revised amid changes.

Data shared by Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) said the rate for Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioner Benefit Accounts has decreased from 13.92 percent to 13.68percent.

National Savings Scheme 2025 Rates

National Savings Scheme Old Rate New Rate Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) 13.92 13.68 Pensioner Benefit Account (PBA) 13.92 13.68 Regular Income Certificates (RIC) 12 11.88 Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA) 13.92 13.68 Savings Accounts 13.5 11.5 Special Savings Certificates (SSC) Same Same Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) Same Same Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) Same Same

The profit rate for Regular Income Certificates has been lowered from 12pc to 11.88pc, while the return on Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has also dropped from 13.92pc to 13.68pc. Additionally, the rate of return on savings accounts has been reduced from 13.5% to 11.5%.

The rates for Special Savings Certificates (SSC), Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA), and Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) remain unchanged.

The cut in profit rates is said to impact Pakistanis, specifically pensioners and families of martyrs, as these schemes are widely used for long-term savings in country of 242 million.

Key Policy Rate

State Bank lowered benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 12pc earlier his months in latest rate cuts totaling 1,000 basis points over the past 6 months. The rate cuts come as inflation eases, with Pakistan’s consumer inflation dropping to 4.1% in December, its lowest in over six years. Despite the easing of inflation, core inflation remains high.