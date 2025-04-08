Punjab Governor suggests developing consensus on canal project

LAHORE – Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has stressed the need to develop consensus on the canal project.

Talking to the office-bearers of Education Reporters Association, he said that consultation through the Council of Common Interests forum involving all stakeholders would lead to the best outcome.

Saleem Haider urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to play his due role in this regard.

“Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns are all Pakistanis. We must work together to address national challenges,” he said, adding that the voice of the Sindh government should be heard and that the province must be included in all planning regarding the canal project.

He said that the health of President Asif Ali Zardari was improving, and he would resume work soon.

Regarding student unions, he said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party strongly believes in their restoration. However, he said that hooliganism and disruptive behaviour could not be tolerated. He also noted that the absence of student unions has led to a leadership vacuum in politics.

Governor Haider said that all parties must set aside differences and come together to fight terrorism. He also took a firm stance against harassment and drug use in universities, saying such issues should not be tolerated under any circumstances.