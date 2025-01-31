MCB Bank, Unique School among 136 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 136 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 80 buildings from Jagawar Chowk to Samsani Road in Johar Town, 30 in New Muslim Town and Shadman, and 26 in Subzazar Housing Scheme for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include MCB Bank, Unique School, saloon, gym, workshops, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

As per the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Lahore.