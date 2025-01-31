AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 31 January, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 291,400. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 249,830 per 10g on Friday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Lahore PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Islamabad PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Peshawar PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Quetta PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Sialkot PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Hyderabad PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Faisalabad PKR 291,400 PKR 3,179
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 291,400
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 249,830
Per Gram Gold PKR 24,983

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 31 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Prices hit All-Time High of Rs290,300 per tola in Pakistan

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 30 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan up by Rs2300 per tola; Check new rates here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer