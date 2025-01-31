Gold rate in Pakistan today, 31 January, 2025

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 291,400. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 249,830 per 10g on Friday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Lahore
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Islamabad
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Peshawar
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Quetta
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Sialkot
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Hyderabad
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Faisalabad
|PKR 291,400
|PKR 3,179
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 291,400
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 249,830
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 24,983
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.