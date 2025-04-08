Punjab Schools to implement Casual Dress Code amid Summer Heatwave; full details here

LAHORE – Punjab government relaxed the school uniform policy, allowing students to wear casual clothes instead of the standard uniform starting from May 1 in the wake of an expected heatwave in the coming weeks.

As per the latest update from Punjab School Education, new dress code will remain in place from May 1 to September 15, covering the period after the summer holidays when schools reopen.

SED dropped new guidelines to all school administrators, instructing that students must avoid wearing makeup, jewelry, flashy clothes, or silk fabric while attending school. These measures are designed to ensure that students’ attire remains modest and appropriate for the school environment.

Punjab Schools Uniform Policy

For female teachers, the new rules mandate wearing shalwar kameez and a dupatta, while jeans and t-shirts are prohibited. Male teachers, however, are permitted to wear jeans and t-shirts.

Students expressed their enthusiasm for new policy, noting that relaxed dress code will allow them to attend school in lighter, more comfortable cotton clothes. Many students also praised the ban on makeup, emphasizing that schools should prioritize education over superficial appearances.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted importance of providing shelter and quality education to orphaned children in SOS Villages, calling it a commendable initiative to improve the welfare of vulnerable children.

The provincial authorities further directed all schools to make arrangements for students to perform their Zohar prayers during school hours, ensuring that the religious needs of students met.