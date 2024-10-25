New Date for TNA Test announced amid Teachers’ Boycott

LAHORE – Teacher’s National Assessment (TNA) test was deferred and the new date for the test is October 26, 2024 Saturday amid strong boycott.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the assessment test for teachers will take place on Saturday after the previous cancellation.

Results of TNA Test will be shared by 720 designated assessment officers following the detailed assessment, minister said, emphasizing the importance of initiative, and added that participation is compulsory for all teachers. Over 700 schools across Punjab have been picked up for the assessment to facilitate the process.

Educationist in Punjab with MA/MSc and even M.Phil degrees opposed mandatory Teacher’s National Assessment (TNA), arguing that their previous hiring through rigorous interviews makes additional testing unnecessary. It also sparked a boycott movement across districts, with educators urging the government to reconsider its approach and recognize their qualifications.

The test will last 40 minutes, with a grace period for connectivity issues, covering Pedagogy, Cognitive Skills, and Intelligence Questions.