PMA Cadet sacrifices life to protect worshippers in Lakki Marwat Mosque attack

PMA Cadet sacrifices life to protect worshippers in Lakki Marwat Mosque attack
PESHAWAR – A tragic incident was reported from Lakki Marwat, where armed terrorists opened fire on mosque during evening prayers, resulting in the martyrdom of a 19-year-old Pakistan Army cadet.

ISPR shared the details as Gentleman Cadet Arif Ullah was attending prayers when the attack occurred. The brave son of soil courageously responded to the gunfire, fighting back against the attackers.

He saved many innocent worshippers from harm in attack, but succumbed to the injuries he suffered in gun battle.

Army’s media wing said the cadet was in training at Kakul but had returned to his hometown on leave at the time of the incident. Armed forces condemned attack, calling it a cowardly act that reflects the true ideology of the assailants.

This incident highlights the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region and the sacrifices made by those serving to protect the community.

Security forces kill nine terrorists in Bajaur operation, says ISPR

Web Desk (Lahore)

