New School Timings in Lahore, other Punjab cities starting October 28

LAHORE – New school timings will be implemented in Lahore, and other Punjab cities starting October 1, 2024, amid worsening smog levels in provincial capital and other parts of the region.

As per new schedule, classes will start at 8:45am for all grades, and will end at 2:30pm for secondary. Class of Nursery and other pre-school classes will end early. On Friday, school timings will be from 8:45 to 12:15pm.

Punjab New School Timings

Days Start End Monday-Thursday 8:45 AM 2:30 PM Friday 8:45 AM 12:15 PM

These adjustments aim to ensure students remain comfortable during the months with poor air quality while maintaining effective learning schedules.

Parents are encouraged to take note of the new timings as the winter season approaches.

Lahore Smog Levels

School going children in Lahore, Punjab, have also been restricted from outdoor exercise until January amid hazardous smog levels.

The outdoor activities are banned for next couple of months as toxic air poses serious health risks, including strokes and respiratory diseases, affecting tens of millions in region.