NEPRA approves Rs0.492 FCA relief for KE consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a relief of Rs 0.492 per kWh under the October 2024 Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for K-Electric (KE) consumers.

The relief will be reflected in customers’ January 2025 electricity bills. Fuel Charges Adjustments account for changes in global fuel prices and the generation mix used by utilities to produce electricity.

These adjustments are subject to NEPRA’s review and approval to ensure transparency. Customers benefit from negative FCAs when global fuel prices decline, as seen in this decision. According to NEPRA, the relief applies to all KE consumer categories except for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, prepaid metering consumers, and agricultural consumers.

Rates charged in bills are set by NEPRA and formalized by the Federal Government. This adjustment aims to provide financial relief to eligible consumers while reflecting international fuel cost trends in energy pricing.