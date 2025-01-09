Awais discusses ties with Saudi CG

Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, was warmly welcomed by Acting Saudi Consul General Abdulrahman Saad Ibrahim during his visit to the Saudi Consulate. The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

The Acting Saudi Consul General praised the contributions of Speaker Shah to the Sindh Assembly, highlighting his role in fostering positive relations. Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah emphasized the long-standing and robust brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration between the parliaments of both nations to further strengthen their relationship.