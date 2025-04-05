Khushdil Shah faces verbal abuse from Afghan fans after Pakistan’s 3-0 Whitewash

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani cricketer Khushdil Shah was involved in a heated moment with Afghan nationals who tried harassing Shah after ODI setback for Men in Green.

The disturbing incident comes after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand in ODI series, when two Afghan citizens bullied Pakistani all-rounder after the defeat.

As the match concluded, Khushdil Shah was approached by two Afghan men who reportedly taunted and insulted him for the team’s performance. The 30-year-old cricketer from Bannu can be seen reacting angrily to verbal abuse, attempting to confront the bullies.

Amid the heated exchange, security personnel intervened, separating Khushdil Shah from individuals involved in the incident. As no physical altercation occurred, the incident sparked widespread debate on social media about fan behavior and respect for players, especially after a hard-fought international series.

This episode comes just weeks after Khushdil Shah was fined half of his match fee for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against New Zealand, where he was penalized for inappropriate physical contact with an opponent.

PCB stands with Khushdil Shah amid harassment

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement in support of all-rounder Khushdil Shah after troubling incident in Mount Maunganui.

PCB said players are expected to maintain a high standard of conduct, they also have the right to be treated with respect and dignity, both on and off the field. In their statement, the cricket board expressed their full backing of Shah, condemning the inappropriate behavior directed towards him and reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of players in all public spaces.

The statement highlighted broader importance of maintaining respectful environment for cricketers, especially in the wake of a difficult series for Green Shirts, which saw them suffer 4-1 defeat in the T20I series and now a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series.

PCB underscored emotional toll that such incidents can take on players, particularly during challenging times. This public display of support from the PCB comes at a time when the team is grappling with mounting pressure following their poor performance on the field.