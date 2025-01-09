PAC demands LCs’ fund details, expenditures in Sindh

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has raised serious questions regarding the performance of municipal corporations, district councils, town and municipal committees, and union councils across Sindh. PAC has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Local Government to provide detailed information on the monthly OZT funds, expenditures, and employee data of all local councils.

PAC meeting, chaired by Nisar Khuhro, was attended by members, including Makhdoom Fakhar-ul-Zaman, and chief officers from district councils and municipal committees of the Sukkur division. The meeting reviewed audit paras from 2019 to 2022. The Municipal Committee of Pano Aqil spent over 8 million rupees annually on fuel and 1 million rupees on vehicle maintenance.

The chairman of the municipal committee was found to be using 600 liters of fuel per month, which is significantly higher than the monthly allowance for ministers. Pano Aqil committee collected 7.9 million rupees in taxes but failed to deposit the amount into the government treasury. PAC has directed the committee to deposit the tax amount within 15 days.

Pano Aqil Municipal Committee recruited 63 daily-wage employees without approval. PAC has ordered the suspension of the relevant official. The District Council of Ghotki spent millions of rupees based on three quotations without issuing a tender, drawing strong disapproval from the PAC chairman. Chairman Nisar Khuhro stated that expenditures on fuel and other matters within local councils should be transparent. He instructed the Department of Local Government to immediately provide details of OZT funds, expenditures, and employee data for all municipal institutions in Sindh.