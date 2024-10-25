Minahail Malik Leaked Video: Mufti Qavi makes shocking revelations about TikTokers’ scandal

LAHORE – Minahil Malik remains in news for all the wrong reasons as alleged private clip of social media influencer went viral online, prompting strong response from social media users and even some celebs.

Amid the viral gossip and sharing of indecent clips, controversial cleric Abdul Qavi commented on the matter. In a clip, Mufti said he personally knows Minahil and the young man in the clip. He said Minahil remains in contact with him for guidance on some matters.

Qavi however said the videos are original, telling Minahil to confront the situation. She should admit her mistake rather than calling it fake, the scholar said, opposing Minahil’s officials statement as she called out internet users for sharing her AI-generated clips.

This statement of Multan based scholar adds further tension to controversial situation surrounding the leaked footage, raising questions about accountability and truth in the digital age.

Malik earlier shared a clip, saying leaked video caused emotional distress for her and her family, and urged fans to report clip and continue their support, emphasizing the impact on her mental health.