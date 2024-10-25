AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Minahail Malik Leaked Video: Mufti Qavi makes shocking revelations about TikTokers’ scandal

Minahail Malik Leaked Video Mufti Qavi Makes Shocking Revelations About Tiktokers Scandal
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Minahil Malik remains in news for all the wrong reasons as alleged private clip of social media influencer went viral online, prompting strong response from social media users and even some celebs.

Amid the viral gossip and sharing of indecent clips, controversial cleric Abdul Qavi commented on the matter. In a clip, Mufti said he personally knows Minahil and the young man in the clip. He said Minahil remains in contact with him for guidance on some matters.

Qavi however said the videos are original, telling Minahil to confront the situation. She should admit her mistake rather than calling it fake, the scholar said, opposing Minahil’s officials statement as she called out internet users for sharing her AI-generated clips.

This statement of Multan based scholar adds further tension to controversial situation surrounding the leaked footage, raising questions about accountability and truth in the digital age.

Malik earlier shared a clip, saying leaked video caused emotional distress for her and her family, and urged fans to report clip and continue their support, emphasizing the impact on her mental health.

Who is behind Minahil Malik leaked viral videos?

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

10 Frontier Constabulary troops martyred in D.I Khan terror attack

  • Business, Featured

Gold prices in Pakistan dip again – Check latest rates today

  • Pakistan

Bushra Bibi calls PTI’s emergency meeting in Peshawar

  • Pakistan

Hyundai Elantra 1.6 five-year easy installment plan by Meezan Bank

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer