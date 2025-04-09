Pakistan Gold Rates jump by Rs2000 per tola amid market instability

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue upward trend as the tola rate moves up to Rs2,000 per tola to Rs321,000, while the price for 10 grams rose to Rs275,205, after single day rise of Rs2,572 on April 9 Wednesday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows a Rs2,000 surge in gold prices as demand for precious metal remains high in recent weeks.

Today Gold Rates

Items Price Surge Gold Price (per tola) Rs321,000 Rs2,000 + Gold Price (per 10 grams) Rs275,205 Rs2,572 + Silver Price (per tola) Rs3,170 —

The global gold market also mirrored the trend, with international prices reaching $3,040 per ounce, marking a $30 increase during the day, with an additional premium of $20. This rise in international prices has influenced local rates, further driving the surge in gold prices across Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 5-April Rs320,000 3-April Rs325,500 29-March Rs325,000 28-March Rs323,380 27-March Rs321,000 26-March Rs317,800 25-March Rs317,800

Gold prices saw substantial movement, silver prices remained steady at Rs3,170 per tola, showing little fluctuation.

Experts believe that the ongoing volatility in global markets, along with economic uncertainty, is likely to continue influencing gold prices in Pakistan, leaving investors and consumers alike monitoring the market closely.