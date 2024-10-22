AGL38.36▲ 0.29 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.3▲ 0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.81▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.9▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML46.4▲ 0.5 (0.01%)DGKC81.3▲ 0.94 (0.01%)FCCL29.69▲ 0.78 (0.03%)FFBL56.75▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)FFL9.51▲ 0.15 (0.02%)HUBC105.55▲ 1.84 (0.02%)HUMNL14.55▲ 0.54 (0.04%)KEL4.02▲ 0.29 (0.08%)KOSM8.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)MLCF38.25▲ 0.77 (0.02%)NBP69.8▲ 1.51 (0.02%)OGDC167.9▲ 1.03 (0.01%)PAEL25.36▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PIBTL6.87▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)PPL130.75▲ 1.25 (0.01%)PRL23.95▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PTC16.04▲ 0.24 (0.02%)SEARL60.53▼ -0.44 (-0.01%)TELE7.02▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.3▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP7.81▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET15.46▲ 0.55 (0.04%)TRG44.98▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY25.75▲ 0.33 (0.01%)WTL1.22▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Minahil Malik breaks silence after ‘private video’ go viral

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has reacted after her alleged private video created storm on social media.

In a video message, the social media celebrity called the clip edited and fake, adding that it was an attempt to malign her.

“My family and I have been suffering from mental distress since someone has shared this video to defame me,” she said while apparently sitting in an office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Minahil said she had filed a complaint with FIA and the perpetrators will soon be behind the bars. She asked people to support her in this tough phase.

A day earlier, Minahil Malik’s alleged obscene video with a friend went viral online and is doing rounds on social sites.

The leaked clip was shared by different social media accounts, igniting wave of criticism against the social media star. The clip allegedly depicts Minahil Malik in intimate moments with friend, leading to trolling and harassment from users online.

The leaked clips show Minhal having intimate moments with a friend who is allegedly a friend of TikToker. It was also shared several YouTubers on their pages amid the frenzy.

The clip sparked widespread reactions from fans, especially on TikTok and other platforms, disappointment over situation, while others speculate it could be a publicity stunt.

