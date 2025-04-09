Pak Army Chief Asim Munir hosts US delegation for talks on strategic mineral partnerships

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir engaged US delegation to explore major economic and security collaboration, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said a high-level US delegation, led by Mr. Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters in Islamabad today.

The meeting, set against the backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum, focused on exploring new avenues of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

US delegation expressed strong support for Pakistan’s efforts to unlock its vast untapped mineral resources, praising the Mineral Investment Forum as a pioneering initiative. The forum is seen as a key platform to attract international investment in Pakistan’s growing mining sector. Mr. Meyer expressed confidence in Pakistan’s strategy to develop these resources through mutually beneficial partnerships, which aligns with the U.S. Administration’s interest in collaboration on mineral development.

“Mineral development in Pakistan is a key area of mutual interest,” Mr. Meyer stated, highlighting the potential for long-term economic partnerships. He also spoke positively about Pakistan’s steadily improving investment climate, noting it as an encouraging factor for American businesses seeking opportunities in the region.

The talks also allowed both sides to share their perspectives on global developments, with a special focus on Pakistan’s regional security concerns. Both officials expressed optimism regarding the trajectory of U.S.-Pakistan relations and agreed on the need to further expand cooperation beyond government-level engagements. They emphasized the importance of exploring business-to-business (B2B) avenues alongside strengthening existing government-to-government (G2G) and people-to-people (P2P) exchanges.

The meeting underscores the growing diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, with both sides committed to enhancing collaboration in key sectors such as mineral development, investment, and regional security.