AGL68.29▼ -2.99 (-0.04%)AIRLINK157.41▼ -6.97 (-0.04%)BOP10.37▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.32▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.42▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML42.31▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)DGKC126.83▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FCCL46.73▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FFL14.88▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC134.01▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.52▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.39▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)MLCF60.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)NBP76.64▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC208.52▼ -6.37 (-0.03%)PAEL40.78▼ -1.22 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.98▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL168.77▼ -5.45 (-0.03%)PRL35.03▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)PTC22.99▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL93.1▼ -1.94 (-0.02%)TELE6.95▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.98▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TPLP10▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET20.99▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG60.67▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)UNITY25.33▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.3▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

PIA relaunches flights to top international tourist destination from Lahore: Details here

Pakistan Air Force To Take Over Pias Engineering Complex In Major Deal
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistan’s national carrier has announced to relaunch flights to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku from Lahore in a major relief for the tourists.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Pakistan international Airlines announced that it was resuming flights to Baku directly from Lahore with connections from Karachi and beyond.

The airline mentioned April 20th as the commencement date for the relaunch of the flight that could be beneficial for tourists who find Baku attractive and economical destination.

As far as the frequency of flights is concerned, the airline announced that it would launch twice-weekly direct flights between Lahore (LHE) and Baku (GYD).

The flights would be operated every Wednesday and Sunday and the round trip fare starts from USD 440/- (exclusive of applicable Taxes) from Lahore (incl. Islamabad / Karachi).

It is to be highlighted that the national carrier is resuming flights to both national and international destinations. Recently it announced to resume flights to Skardu from Lahore, Islamabad , Karachi and even Dubai.

PIA has already resumed flights to Europe and the carrier operates two weekly flights to Paris from Islamabad. Recently, it was also announced that the airline achieved an operating profit of PKR9.3 billion and Net Profit of PKR 26.2 billion (after deferred tax adjustment).

 

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Immigration

Iqama renewal gets easier as Saudi Arabia announces relaxed policy

  • Featured, Pakistan

Is Quotex a Scam? SECP issues warning every Investor needs to see

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pak Army Chief Asim Munir hosts US delegation for talks on strategic mineral partnerships

  • Pakistan

Schools likely to go on early summer vacations in Punjab amid heatwave

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer